12 Best Coats and Jackets Under $250

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We know it's supposedly PSL season, but we like to think of it as fall coat season. And wouldn't you know, we found some must-have outerwear in support of the season, all for less than $250 a pop!
It doesn't matter if you need a long, dressy coat that'll take you from fall into winter, a comfy casual piece that would be right at home in front of the fireplace, or a classic peacoat that will stand the test of time, there are a ton of options that'll help you express your individual style. And the best part? You don't need to break the bank to help you find the jackets and coats that will make a home in your wardrobe for many years to come.
So shop our fave seasonal jackets and coats below! We won't tell if you buy more than one.
Topshop Brooke Double Breasted Long Coat
Everyone needs a good dressy coat, but nobody needs to pay through the nose for it. This double-breasted number with peaked lapels offers a chic, longline silhouette that will work well with your dressier looks, but still meshes with your more casual days. It's a must-have classic that transcends the trends at a great price.
The North Face Resolve II Hooded Windproof Parka
When you want a coat that fits your active lifestyle but still looks stylish in the process, this one will fill all your needs. It's both windproof and waterproof, which comes in handy if you like to go strolling or hiking no matter what's happening with the elements. Plus, it has a stowable hood, long sleeves with elasticized cuffs, and a cinch-cord hem to keep you warm.
Madewell Felton Military Jacket
We love a good military jacket for fall, whether paired with a lovely, chunky-knit sweater or added as an extra stylish layer over a long-sleeve henley. Madewell's version is boxy and cropped, with asymmetrical buttons made from tropical nuts harvested from forest floors, and adjustable cuff tabs. Inspired by a classic Swedish military design, it also sports a double-entry chest pocked designed to hold your phone.
Everlane The ReNew Channeled Liner
This coat is the ultimate between-seasons piece, which is probably why Everlane refers to it as a "transitional puffer." It's designed to work as a layering piece, whether you want to wear it on its own atop sweaters and thermals, or you need some added warmth under another jacket. It has a classic crew neckline, snap button closures and two front pockets... but most importantly, it's made from recycled water bottles and dyed with bluesign-approved dyes that are safer for dyehouse workers and better for the environment.
H&M Short Faux Shearling Coat
We know Teddy Coats are a big obsession, but we submit this faux shearling version as an alternative, 'cause it just looks so lush and plush and perfect for wearing on a late-night snowy walk. It has notched lapels with long raglan sleeves, a button-down front, and large patch pockets to hold your mittened hands. Plus, the lining is made of recycled polyester.
BlankNYC Suede Moto Jacket
It's definitely leather jacket season, but we think this suede moto jacket is worth a second look if you usually go for classic leather. They say it's a softer take on a tough-chic moto jacket, but we think its supple texture and variety of colors are perfect for fall wear. It has an asymmetrical zipper and snaps to hold it closed, but if you like to wear yours with chunky sweaters, consider sizing up to fit it all in.
Plus Size Levi's Denim Trucker Jacket
Available in sizes ranging from 1x to 4x, this classic denim trucker jacket is an iconic wardrobe staple no matter your fashion tastes. It has four pockets and back waist tabs for an adjustable fit, and it's made from a blend of cotton, modal and elastane to offer a little extra give if you like to layer up. Whether you wear it casual or dressy, this is another piece that will stand the test of time.
AE Sherpa Lined Corduroy Jacket
Mix one part corduroy and one part sherpa... and what do you get? This super soft, plush jacket with a classic fit that hits at your waistband. It's made of 100% cotton, so it's machine washable... but most importantly, it'll likely become your fall-meets-winter staple. Layer it up for added warmth, or pair it with your favorite tee for a simple take on seasonally-inspired style.
Old Navy Oversized Hooded Utility Rain Jacket
But fall weather isn't all about the snow—you'll want to be prepared for the rain, too. Enter this classic raincoat from Old Navy, with a smooth, quick-drying woven shell and micro performance fleece lining in the upper body to help keep you warm. There's a build-in hood in case the elements get a bit intense, and a poppable double-layer collar with snap-button closures. Bonus: add a black fedora, and you have the perfect Inspector Gadget costume for Halloween.
Calvin Klein Shine Hooded Packable Down Puffer Coat
Made especially for Macy's, this shiny puffer jacket ensures you'll stand out from the crowd. It'll keep you super warm thanks to a blend of down, feathers and Sorona polyester, and protect you from the elements thanks to a water-resistant shell and attached hood. Better yet, you can save an extra 30% off the price with code THANKYOU.
BlankNYC Jacket
Want a denim jacket, but don't want to go the tried and true route of a classic trucker silhouette? Welcome to your new favorite wardrobe staple. The shell is made of a lyocell/cotton blend, so there's some softness to it, plus polyester fill brings some warmth. Front snap button closures also ensure you keep the cold out, while side slip pockets give you someplace to stash your stuff.
Uniqlo Women's Corduroy Peacoat
We can't think of a better way to welcome the change of season than with a classic pea coat. This one is part of Uniqlo's collab with Ines de la Fressange, featuring a cotton shell and a little polyester filling to keep you warm. Just make sure you hand wash it in cold water to preserve its slight sheen and keep it looking like new. Grab it in one of three colors.
