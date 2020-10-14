Demi Lovato Is Spending Time With Mod Sun After Max Ehrich Split, But It’s Not What You Think

Two can play this game. One day after Max Ehrich was spotted cozying up to American Idol alum Sonika Vaid, his ex Demi Lovato has been seen getting close with Mod Sun.

Max had his arm around Sonika when they stepped out together on Tuesday, Oct. 13, just three weeks after he split from his fiancée, Demi.

Then, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, photos surfaced of Demi taking a joy ride in an SUV around Los Angeles with Mod, who is fellow Disney star Bella Thorne's ex. They also stopped at In-N-Out Burger for a bite.

However, a source tells E! News exclusively that Demi and Mod are just friends.

"She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama," the insider said. "She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing."

The source added that Demi and Mod, who is a rapper, have known each other for a while and are "just hanging out for now." She "isn't looking for anything serious" and is simply enjoying time with her friends while she gives her heart a break.

We're told, "Demi is a free spirit and loves going with the flow."