Pregnant Morgan Stewart Strips Down & Shows Off Her Baby Bump: See the Pic!

Morgan Stewart is baring her growing baby bump!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jordan McGraw, and on Wednesday, Oct. 14, she showed her baby bump progress by posting a stripped-down selfie to her Instagram Story

"Took this yesterday!!" Morgan wrote on the black and white photo, which shows the 32-year-old in her bra and underwear (along with a mind-blown emoji—presumably to show her shock at the rate her baby's growing!).

The snapshot is the one of many Morgan has shared with her followers since she first debuted her baby bump in September; approximately one month after she and Jordan announced they were expecting.

The couple already revealed they're having a girl—prompting Morgan to joke, "She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed,"—and exclusively told E! News, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her."

Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

And we can't wait to continue following along with Morgan's pregnancy journey!

See the baby bump pic and more of Morgan's pregnancy snapshots, by scrolling through the below gallery!

Blooming Bump

Look at the bump! Morgan shared this stripped-down mirror selfie to her Instagram Story on Oct. 14.

Baby's Big Break

Morgan's already got her daughter modeling! She captioned this chic snapshot, "Baby girls first shoot completed."

Colorful Cutie

The E! host dons a trendy color-blocked outfit in October 2020. "jeans are really my happy place," she wrote.

Sweater Weather

Morgan is ready for fall in a classic black sweater and jeans.

Double the Fun

"Two hours of glam calls for two posts," the Nightly Pop host added while cradling her baby bump.

Emmys Ready

"Bought this dress the day before i found out i was pregnant so thank god for that," Morgan shared while rocking this stunning periwinkle look on Emmys Sunday.

Stretchy Pants Forever

"I'm so fucking happy i make sweatpants," the designer captioned this comfy-cute snapshot.

Swimsuit Selfie

The Daily Pop host looks gorgeous while snapping a selfie.

Strike a Pose

Morgan holds her growing belly in a chic outfit.

Bikini Baby-Bumpin'

Morgan shared her very first bare bump bikini pic on Instagram over Labor Day weekend, writing, "Can we get this emoji a bikini please."

It's a Girl!

Morgan Stewart and fiancé Jordan McGraw announced in August 2020 that they are expecting their first child together and it's a girl!

Why Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw Think Their Daughter Will Be "Nerdy"

It's safe to say Morgan is one stylish mom in the making!

