90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Silva Is Engaged to Georgi Rusev

Darcey Silva has a wedding to plan!
The 90 Day Fiancé star is engaged to Georgi Rusev. TLC confirmed the engagement to E! News on Wednesday, Oct. 13. However, the two have actually been preparing to tie the knot for quite some time. According to People, who broke the news, Georgi, 32, popped the question back in June.
"I still feel newly engaged," Darcey, 46, told the magazine while rocking what appears to be a haloed diamond sparkler. "I haven't been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody. I want to be able to shout it to the world. It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment I was not expecting it at all."
After the proposal, Darcey called her teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen, to share the big news. In fact, Darcey told People she wants her family to play an important role on her wedding day.
"I want family involved, his side of the family and loved ones from all over," she said. "Maybe something intimate, beautiful and romantic here in the States first and then [abroad] as well at some point."
Georgi, a masseuse from Bulgaria, first met Darcey on social media. They then met face-to-face in Miami during Super Bowl weekend. The couple decided to move in together when the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year.
During her interview with People, Darcey described the couple's connection as "instant." "It felt like a very comfortable, warm feeling," she told the outlet, "and like that feeling of home."
From moving in with Georgi to introducing him to her family and friends, Darcey shared a lot of their major milestones on her new show Darcey & Stacey. However, she also displayed their challenges. In a recent episode, fans discovered that Georgi was actually still married and going through a divorce.
"Everybody's going to have their issues from time to time," Darcey told the publication, "but if we can communicate and talk through that, that's what I've always wanted in a relationship."
Followers have watched Darcey's love story unfold for years. For instance, they witnessed her romance with now-ex Tom Brooks unfold on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. They also watched her relationship with now-ex Jesse Meester play out on the same show years before.
Darcey certainly has a lot of reasons to celebrate. She and her sister, Stacey Silva, are also nominees for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards in the Reality Star of 2020 category.