Lil Nas X's Best Style Moments Prove He's a Fashion Daredevil

A one of a kind fashion icon!

Lil Nas X has taken the world by storm in the last few years. After busting on the scene with his huge, record-breaking hit "Old Town Road," the musician has found ways to keep himself in the spotlight with his amazing tunes and his even more daring fashion sense.

His style can never be pinned down, and when he shows up to an award show or music event, you never know what to expect, but one thing is always certain—its epic! That's why he's a nominee for the Style Star award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

Lil Nas X has managed to keep breaking molds with his unique and signature style that combines both contemporary chic clothing and bright pops of color. Long live the hot pink Versace suit he wore to the 2020 Grammys!

If you're not familiar with Lil Nas X's fashion game, then let us enlighten you. We've rounded up his best looks in honor of his PCAs nom.