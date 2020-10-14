Billboard Music AwardsEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Here's What Mel C Really Thinks of A Spice Girls Reunion

Are fans finally getting a Spice Girls reunion tour? Mel C aka Sporty Spice shared her thoughts on Lorraine. Scroll on to see the full interview.

By Mona Thomas Oct 14, 2020 7:03 PMTags
Spice GirlsCelebrities
Related: Spice Girls Revisit "Spice World": E! News Rewind

Mel C knows what the fans really, really want. 

During a live Oct. 14 interview on British television show Lorraine, the former Spice Girl also known as Sporty Spice revealed there may be a reunion tour in the works for the iconic girl group.

"Well you know we had the most incredible year last year playing stadiums all across the UK and islands and we have got to do it again," she told host Lorraine Kelly. "We talk about it all the time. Of course, this year has thrown everything into chaos."

The "Fearless" singer continued, "I think a lot of the big artists that were planning to perform this year will move to next year, so sadly it probably will delay getting [the] Spice Girls back on stage, but I'm doing everything within my power to make that happen." 

With the Spice Girls coming up on their 25th anniversary as a group, Lorraine asked the 46-year-old artist if it's too soon to do a band biopic, to which Mel C replied, "I think it's a perfect time really."

photos
Spice Girls Through the Years

"When you look back to last year, yeah? Because the nostalgia like 20, 25 years—so many people came to the shows and they were reliving their childhoods. I think the music and the story of the Spice Girls, or the kind of beginnings of it, everything that happened in between, I think it's perfect subject matter for one of those movies." 

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way

2

Demi Lovato Drops New Song "Commander in Chief"

3

Two and a Half Men's Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

Both women agreed that a Spice Girls reunion would bring more "girl power" into the world, especially for Mel C's 11-year-old daughter, Scarlet Starr. Mel C raved about her daughter, calling her "sassy" and confirmed she's "got loads of girl power."

The proud mom added, "That gives me a lot of confidence for the future."

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way

2

Demi Lovato Drops New Song "Commander in Chief"

3

Two and a Half Men's Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

4

See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Reaction to Those Dale Moss Rumors

5

The Colorful Things Dominic West Has Said About Cheating and Affairs

Latest News

Last Man Standing To End With Season 9

90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Silva Is Engaged to Georgi Rusev

Reign Disick Has Taken His Mohawk to the Next Level: See the Pics

Exclusive

E! Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month With J Balvin & More!

Here's What Mel C Really Thinks of A Spice Girls Reunion

Christina Anstead Says She’s “Beyond Grateful” for Flip or Flop

The New Post Malone x Arnette Collab Will Have You Made In The Shade