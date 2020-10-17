The Ultimate Guide to Timothée Chalamet's All-Time Best Looks

He's never going out of style!

Leave it to Timothée Chalamet to always look runway ready no matter where he is, which is why he's one of the nominees in the 2020 E! People's Choice Award Style Star category. Since becoming one of the entertainment industry's biggest breakout stars, Chalamet has made an even bigger name for himself when it comes to his fashion.

He's known for rocking a cool baseball cap on the red carpet, or just as easily slipping into a designer suit (and harness!), and he looks completely at home in both. Not many people are as versatile when it comes to their fashion sense, but then again, Chalamet isn't just anyone. He's a bonafide fashion icon.

If you're not convinced yet, we've compiled some of his most stunning ensembles from over the years to help you get a sense of his impeccable taste.

Take a look through the gallery to see all the Call Me By Your Name stars best looks throughout the years.