Demi Lovato Releases New Song "Commander in Chief" Ahead of 2020 Presidential Election

Demi Lovato is speaking singing out.

With the 2020 presidential election less than a month away, the singer has taken to the recording studio—and the result is her newly released rally cry titled "Commander in Chief."

Throughout the track, Lovato does not hold back as she raises her voice about the country's leader. "We were taught when we were young / If we fight for what's right, there won't be justice for just some / Won't give up, stand our ground / We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down," Lovato sings. "Loud and proud, best believe / We'll still take a knee while you're Commander in Chief."

In addition to serving as a vehicle to voice her own criticisms, Lovato is also using the song to motivate everyone to vote. "Won't give up, stand our ground... We'll be in the streets while you're #CommanderInChief. Video dropping tomorrow," she wrote on her Instagram account. "I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this years election. Find your voter information at iwillvote.com."