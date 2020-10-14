Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way

Billie Eilish doesn't have time for body shamers.

The 18-year-old singer shut down her haters in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Earlier in the week, a Twitter user shared a photo of the artist wearing a spaghetti-strap tank top and shorts instead of, as Eilish has put it, her typical "baggy clothes." The troll captioned the photo by writing, "In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body."

Not long after, the "bad guy" star seemingly responded by posting a video of herself walking past her five Grammys and giving her followers a little wink. She also re-shared a video by Chizi Duru.

"Y'all gotta start normalizing real bodies, OK?" Duru said in the clip. "Not everybody has a wagon behind them, OK? Guts are normal—they're normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."

Many of Eilish's fans also clapped back at the body shamer. "Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes. This s--t is just weird and objectively wrong," one Twitter user wrote in response to the troll's post. "She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy. Let people develop confidence..."

Added another, "To anyone who is body shaming Billie Eilish please stop putting unrealistic beauty standards on women. She doesn't deserve that and no one else deserves that either. Billie is and will always be beautiful please stop judging her."