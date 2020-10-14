Armie Hammer's Cheeky Comment on Timothée Chalamet's Selfie Will Make You Blush

Friends leave friends thirsty comments.

Timothée Chalamet posted a selfie on Instagram Oct. 13 and with over 3 million likes and 100,000 comments, the actor would expect a few overly excited reactions. However, one of those more questionable reactions was from fellow Hollywood star Armie Hammer.

"OoOOOoOoooo KING S--T!!!!" the Mirror Mirror actor wrote under the photo, followed by a string of emojis including eggplants, water droplets, red hearts and flames. The colorful observation gained close to 200,000 likes and over 9,000 of its own comedic reactions.

For fans who may not know, the Dune actor and Armie played lovers in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, so the two have some on-screen history.

Armie is no stranger to making a joke at a moment's notice. It was just last week when the actor showed up to an in-person Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Oct. 6 wearing an astronaut-inspired, silver jumpsuit.