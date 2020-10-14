Kristin CavallariCardi BEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Armie Hammer's Cheeky Comment on Timothée Chalamet's Selfie Will Make You Blush

Armie Hammer left a very intense comment under Timothée Chalamet’s latest selfie and many fans relate to his energy. Keep scrolling to read what he wrote.

By Mona Thomas Oct 14, 2020 4:33 PMTags
Armie HammerCelebritiesInstagramTimothée Chalamet
Related: Armie Hammer Has Been Called a "Piece of Toast"?!

Friends leave friends thirsty comments.  

Timothée Chalamet posted a selfie on Instagram Oct. 13 and with over 3 million likes and 100,000 comments, the actor would expect a few overly excited reactions. However, one of those more questionable reactions was from fellow Hollywood star Armie Hammer

"OoOOOoOoooo KING S--T!!!!" the Mirror Mirror actor wrote under the photo, followed by a string of emojis including eggplants, water droplets, red hearts and flames. The colorful observation gained close to 200,000 likes and over 9,000 of its own comedic reactions. 

For fans who may not know, the Dune actor and Armie played lovers in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, so the two have some on-screen history. 

Armie is no stranger to making a joke at a moment's notice. It was just last week when the actor showed up to an in-person Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Oct. 6 wearing an astronaut-inspired, silver jumpsuit

photos
Timothee Chalamet's Best Looks

"The thing is I know where I've been, I don't know where you've been," Armie said to host Jimmy Kimmel, as he removed the top of the suit to expose his face. "This is a global pandemic. This feels a little irresponsible." 

He also compared his outfit to a baked potato that's "kind of wrapped up in foil" that you would "stuff it in your car and forget about it for about a month," which sounds oddly specific and potentially a true story.

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way

2

See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Reaction to Those Dale Moss Rumors

3

Two and a Half Men's Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

Outside of leaving laughable comments on people's selfies, Armie is starring in the new romance film Rebecca, slated to hit Netflix on Oct. 21. 

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way

2

See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Reaction to Those Dale Moss Rumors

3

Two and a Half Men's Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

4

The Colorful Things Dominic West Has Said About Cheating and Affairs

5

Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok to Recreate Viral “Cranberry Dreams” Moment

Latest News

Today's Best Sales: Wayfair, Aerie, Ulta & More

Demi Lovato Drops New Song "Commander in Chief"

See Bravo Stars Sit Down for Race in America: Our Vote Counts

Disney Fan Finds Hocus Pocus Easter Egg in Halloweentown

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way

See Armie Hammer's Cheeky Comment on Timothée Chalamet's Selfie

Exclusive

What's Really Going On With Bella Hadid & Jack Nicholson's Grandson