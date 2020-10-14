Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok to Recreate Viral “Cranberry Dreams” Moment With Roller Skates

Move over, Charli D'Amelio. Stevie Nicks has joined TikTok.

Let's just say she couldn't resist a party thrown in her honor. After all, Stevie's 1977 rock song with Fleetwood Mac, "Dreams," is having a huge moment on the dance video app.

Idaho potato worker Nathan Apodaca, known by his username 420doggface208, boosted her mellow hit back into the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 when his lip sync video of the song went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, which now has 8.5 million likes, Nathan drinks Ocean Spray cranberry juice from the bottle as he skate boards near some grassy fields. The Sept. 25 video inspired thousands of copycats who are embracing the juicy challenge.

Stevie shared her version on TikTok on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Her very first post shows the two-time Grammy winner lacing up her roller skates while she sits at her piano.

In an homage to Nathan, a plastic jug of Ocean Spray is on the hard wood floor next to her, along with her record player. Stevie turns to face the camera as she sings her own lyrics, "Who am I to keep you down?"