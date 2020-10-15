Outer Banks' Madison Bailey Reveals What's in Her Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to accessories, Madison Bailey doesn't always follow the rules.

Whether heading to the set of Outer Banks or documenting her life on Instagram to her 3.2 million followers, the 21-year-old actress would much rather carry a specific bag over anything else.

"I have a ton of handbags, but I use the same black book bag everywhere I go," Madison exclusively shared with E! News. "It's just more convenient to have a book bag over a purse!"

So what's inside her prized possession? We're glad you asked. After teaming up with Schick Hydro Silk on a new video tutorial called "Brow Talk," Madison shared a few must-have items for readers below.