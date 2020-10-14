Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Javi Marroquin Tried to Sleep With Her While He Was Engaged

Kailyn Lowry is done playing games.
Just when fans thought things were peaceful between the Teen Mom 2 star and her ex Javi Marroquin, a shocking allegation has come to light on the small screen.
During the Oct. 13 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn claimed Javi tried to have sex with her after he got engaged to Lauren Comeau.
It all started while the MTV star was opening up to her producer about co-parenting with Javi. According to Kailyn, her ex wasn't being flexible when it came to dropping off and picking up their 6-year-old son Lincoln. The reason? Kailyn is "mean" to Javi and his fiancé.
"I leave her alone," Kailyn proclaimed. "I don't talk about her and I've liked it that way so I'm pissed off. I'm over it because he agreed to meet me halfway, but now because it's not convenient for you, now you don't want to do it and you are going to treat me like this?"
"Oh really?" she continued. "Is that why you tried to f--k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend is home with your son?"
Say what?!
"Yep, just this past week," Kailyn continued. "He pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas and was like, ‘Hey, what's up?' and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f--k you plain and simple.' And I said, "Bye Javi' and I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up."
Text messages purportedly between Javi and Kailyn then appeared on the screen. In the conversation, Javi is seen asking if he should "slide" through for a hookup after learning his ex is home.
"You're willing to come to Middletown to f--k me but you won't come to Middletown to meet me to get your son or even meet me halfway to get your son?" Kailyn said to her producer. "Only if it benefits you in a sexual way? Now you're being disrespectful and I'm going to disrespect the f--k out of you."
Over the weekend, fans captured Javi commenting on a Teen Mom fan account where he appeared to address the episode.
"I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I've realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart [sic] of this TV show," he wrote. "Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I've had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I'd have to explain to my kids all my actions…those episodic checks weren't worth it to me."
Javi continued, "So I'm gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be."
Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. only on MTV.