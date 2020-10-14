Kristin CavallariCardi BEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Bed Bath & Beyond's Surprise Sale Is Better Than Any 20% Off Coupon

It's not just Prime Day that has all the deals! Don't miss these steals on bedding, bath goods, kitchenware and more.

By Carly Milne Oct 14, 2020 10:00 AMTags
HomeShopShop SalesShop Home
E-Comm: Bed Bath & Beyond SaleBed Bath & Beyond

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You know how Bed Bath & Beyond rarely has sales? Well, here's an early Halloween treat: they're offering a ton of home goods at insanely good prices!

For example? You can take $30 off select Ninja appliances, and save $50 off select comforter sets. There's 25% off select fall shop items to help you decorate for the season, and you can save up to $50 off Shark Vacuums. You can even up your coffee game with 20% off select Starbucks Coffee & Syrups and 20% off Harvest Coffee!

read
Move Over, Prime Day: Walmart, Wayfair & More Are Having Huge Sales Too!

Here's all the deals you won't want to miss:

20% off Harvest Coffee

$20 off Chicago Cutlery Insignia Classic knife block set

$30 off select Ninja appliances

$20 off select Artisanal Kitchen Supply cookware

$20 off select cookware

$50 off select comforter sets

$10 off select sheets

20% off select bath

20% off Wakefield Bath Furniture

20% off Exclusively Ours HoMedics scales

20% off Alumiluxe Toilet Accessories

20% off TITAN shower curtain rods

up to $50 off Shark Vacuums

25% off select table linens

25% off select fall shop items

20% off select Starbucks Coffee & Syrups

Unfortunately, you don't have long to take advantage of these treats... the sale ends on Sunday, Oct. 25. So stock up while you can!

But those aren't the only sales worth checking out today. Make sure you shop our daily sales list for the best deals worth your wallet's time! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Two and a Half Men's Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

2

The Colorful Things Dominic West Has Said About Cheating and Affairs

3

See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Reaction to Those Dale Moss Rumors

4

See the Photo of Lily James and Dominic West That Has Everyone Talking

5

The Bachelorette Set an Example For Handling COVID-19 on TV

Latest News

See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Reaction to Those Dale Moss Rumors

Jessica Simpson Takes Pandemic Dating to a New Level in Pantless Photo

Exclusive

RHOC's Emily Simpson Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed

Celebrate Rihanna's PCAs Style Star Nom With Her Best Looks Ever

Kristen Bell Opens Up About Dax Shepard's Relapse in Heartfelt Message

Nordstrom Has a Price-Matching Sale + an Extra 25% off All Clearance

Bed Bath & Beyond's Surprise Sale Is Better Than Any 20% Off Coupon