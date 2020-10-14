Relive All of Taylor Swift's Most Gorgeous Moments at the Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift never goes out of style.
The superstar singer continues to prove that she's a major player in the fashion industry. Over the years, the 30-year-old artist has worked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in a number of heading-turning outfits. As fans may recall, T.Swift stunned at the 2011 award show in a sequined Elie Saab dress, which she paired with a glam wavy hairdo and bright lipstick.
The following year, Swift made a bold statement in Elie Saab once again as she showed off her new hairdo (bangs!) along with a regal red dress. The folklore singer went blue in 2013 with a short Zuhair Murad ensemble.
Swift reserved one of her most jaw-dropping looks for the 2015 BBMAs. The 1989 star delivered one her sexiest looks to date in a cutout Balmain jumpsuit, which she paired with a custom Edie Parker clutch that had "Bad Blood" written on it.
The 2015 BBMAs were memorable in more ways than one for the singer, who—along with picking up numerous awards—confirmed her romance with then-boyfriend Calvin Harris in one swift hug at the ceremony.
While T.Swift took a break from award shows for a few years, she made her return to the BBMAs in 2018. The Lover star also made an appearance at the award show the following year, where she performed her hit song, "ME!"
This year, Swift is up for multiple awards at the 2020 BBMAs. But before we see how many she'll scoop up, let's take a look back at her most iconic moments at the award show over the years.
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)