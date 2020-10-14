Kristin CavallariCardi BEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Relive All of Taylor Swift's Most Gorgeous Moments at the Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift has turned heads in a number of stunning outfits at the Billboard Music Awards over the years. Scroll on to relive her most memorable red carpet moments.

Taylor Swift never goes out of style.

The superstar singer continues to prove that she's a major player in the fashion industry. Over the years, the 30-year-old artist has worked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in a number of heading-turning outfits. As fans may recall, T.Swift stunned at the 2011 award show in a sequined Elie Saab dress, which she paired with a glam wavy hairdo and bright lipstick.

The following year, Swift made a bold statement in Elie Saab once again as she showed off her new hairdo (bangs!) along with a regal red dress. The folklore singer went blue in 2013 with a short Zuhair Murad ensemble.

Swift reserved one of her most jaw-dropping looks for the 2015 BBMAs. The 1989 star delivered one her sexiest looks to date in a cutout Balmain jumpsuit, which she paired with a custom Edie Parker clutch that had "Bad Blood" written on it.

Flashback: 2000 Billboard Music Awards

The 2015 BBMAs were memorable in more ways than one for the singer, who—along with picking up numerous awards—confirmed her romance with then-boyfriend Calvin Harris in one swift hug at the ceremony.

While T.Swift took a break from award shows for a few years, she made her return to the BBMAs in 2018. The Lover star also made an appearance at the award show the following year, where she performed her hit song, "ME!"

This year, Swift is up for multiple awards at the 2020 BBMAs. But before we see how many she'll scoop up, let's take a look back at her most iconic moments at the award show over the years.

Denise Truscello / Contributor
This Night Is Sparkling

Swift dazzled in this glam Elie Saab gown at the 2011 BBMAs. During the award show, T.Swift won for Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist and Top Country Album.

John Shearer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Burning Red

For the 2012 BBMAs, Swift picked this gorgeous red Elie Saab dress, paired with her bold new bangs. The singer, who was awarded Billboard's Woman of the Year at the ceremony, gave a sweet shout-out to her fans during her acceptance speech. "I just love you so much," she said. "I'm so humbled and honored by this."

Michael Simon/STARTRAKS PHOTO via ABC
Ocean Blue Eyes

Swift, in a beautiful blue Zuhair Murad dress, bonded with her BFF Selena Gomez while in the audience at the 2013 BBMAs.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Bad Blood

The talented singer took her fashion game to the next level as she walked the red carpet at the 2015 BBMAs in this Balmain jumpsuit. Moments later, T.Swift debuted her "Bad Bad" music video and paid tribute to the song with her purse.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Big Repuation

After taking some time away from the spotlight, Swift returned with her repuation era. While at the 2018 BBMAs, she won Top Selling Album for reputation and also took home the award for Top Female Artist.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dressed Like a Daydream

Swift was a lilac dream in this ruffled Raisa & Vanessa dress at the 2019 BBMAs.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
You Can't Spell Awesome Without...

The singer was joined by Brendon Urie on the BBMAs stage to perform their hit song, "ME!"

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

