Max Ehrich Cozies Up to American Idol's Sonika Vaid After Demi Lovato Split

Max Ehrich didn't waste any time getting back into the dating game after Demi Lovato called off their engagement. E! News has an exclusive update from the actor's date herself.

Between crying at the beach, airing his dirty laundry on Instagram and calling out his ex's fansMax Ehrich has had a busy few weeks. 

Not too busy to enjoy some one-on-one time with a new girl, however. 

Demi Lovato's former fiancé, who she split from three weeks ago, stepped out with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid on Tuesday, Oct. 13. In a photo shared to the soap star's Instagram and obtained by E! News, Max is all smiles as he wraps his arm around Sonika. 

So is the newly single actor already rebounding? According to Sonika herself, we'll just have to wait and see. 

Sonika, who is 25 years old and finished in fifth place on season 15 of American Idol, tells E! News exclusively, "I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together."

"We've just been hanging out since and having fun," she adds.

Kara Lewis

Max has yet to comment on their night out, but it seems it's only a matter of time before he offers an update on Instagram.

As for where things stand between Max and Demi, an insider recently told E! News their breakup has been anything but amicable. In fact, the source says the pop star is currently meeting with her legal team. 

"She is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone," the source described. "He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do."

Demi alluded to the drama on Instagram just a few hours ago when she shared a video of a baby petting a duck. 

"2020 is a s--tshow," the singer wrote. "Watch this to feel better about all of it."

