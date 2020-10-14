Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley and More Former Couples That Won Us Over At the Billboard Music Awards

It seems like it was just yesterday that Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley were walking the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in matching black ensembles.

But this year, things are much different for the now exes. They're in the process of divorcing after just two years of marriage, having separated in November 2019. What's even more disappointing, is neither Chrishell or Justin will have a red carpet to strut down after the pandemic forced the cancellation of an in-person ceremony.

This Is Us fans were hoping Justin would make his red carpet debut with rumored girlfriend Sofia Pernas, but alas, it wasn't meant to be.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 restrictions mean no date night for many celebrity couples, including the musical pairs that fans were itching to see, like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. After all, it's been months since fans were able to get their fill of pop power couples.

So, in lieu of the pre-show, it seems rather fitting to take a look back at the lovers of Hollywood's past.