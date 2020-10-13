Save Up to 70% on SkinStore's Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season for beauty gift sets, and lucky us, SkinStore's best offerings give you savings up to 70% off!
And that's on top of some friends and family deals, or brand-related promos that knock the price down. For example, Murad goodies are 30% off for a limited time, which means this gift set worth $124 is even more wallet friendly. And with an extra 25% off thanks to the Friends and Family Sale, this set from First Aid Beauty is well worth your hard-earned cash. Want over $540 worth of beauty goodies for just $150? There's something for that, too!
We've shared some of our favorite beauty gift sets below, so shop away and get your glow on!
First Aid Beauty FAB & Flawless Gift Set
Whether you're a First Aid fan or new to the brand, this collection of their skincare favorites is a good way to replenish your stock, or find new favorites. Including must-haves like their Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask and their Ultra Repair Cream, you can also score this set at 25% off with code FRIENDS for a limited time. And if you were to buy each item individually, it would cost you $94.
Murad Love at First Bright Gift Set
Give your glow-up a dramatic boost with this collection of vitamin C-based goodies from Murad, worth $124 all in. The four-piece set comes in a custom designed and recyclable gift box that includes a full-size Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum along with trial sizes of the Essential-C Cleanser, Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum. You can also save 30% off all Murad products and get a gift with purchase for a limited time.
ESPA No Place Like Home Advent Calendar
Glow from head to toe with goodies from ESPA's limited edition advent calendar, featuring hand-selected ESPA favorites for skin, body, mind, and probably your soul, too (self care is magic that way). You can also get a free ESPA Micellar Cleanser worth $50 with your purchase, but only for a limited time!
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Serum Skin Care Gift Set
Resurface your skin, ditch dead cells, smooth out lines and wrinkles, and reveal a softer visage in the process with this four-piece gift set worth $85. Better yet? Enter code FRIENDS at checkout, and you'll save 25% off.
SkinStore Holiday Edit 2020
Worth a whopping $544, SkinStore's Holiday Edit 2020 is a skincare fanatic's absolute must-have. It's filled with their favorite brands, best-sellers and newcomers, with offerings from the likes of Nest, Christophe Robin, L'Occitane, Erno Laszlo and more. From serums to masks to creams and everything in between, you'll be set for life (or, you know, at least a month).
Erno Laszlo 12 Days of Masking Gift Set
Speaking of Erno Laszlo, maskers will love this limited-edition set of 12 best-selling hydrogel eye masks. Worth $76 on their own, the masks feature skin-loving ingredients to diminish dark under eye circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles, and anything else that keeps you from looking awake, alive and refreshed. Just pop it on your undereye area for 10 minutes, massage any excess product into your skin, and voila! Instant rejuvenation.
Molton Brown Stocking Filler Gift Set
Rubber duckies are fun at bath time, but wouldn't you rather have a plethora of yummy-smelling bath gels to choose from? This collection gives you exactly that, with scents like orange and bergamot, jasmine and sun rose, coastal cypress and sea fennel, and our fave, tobacco absolute. There's ten to choose from, and they come in a 1920s-inspired gift box (just in case gift wrapping isn't your strong suit). Plus, enter code FRIENDS at checkout, and you'll save 25% off.
