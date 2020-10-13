Kristin CavallariCardi BEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Celebrate Treat Yo'Self Day By Binging Parks and Recreation on E! & Peacock

Happy Treat Yo'Self Day! Celebrate the Parks and Recreation-created holiday by tuning in to the E! marathon or streaming the entire series on Peacock.

By Allison Crist Oct 13, 2020
It's time to channel your inner Tom Haverford and Donna Meagle

Why? Today, Oct. 13, is Treat Yo'Self Day!

While the Parks and Recreation duo would typically splurge on mimosas and fine leather goods, it turns out you don't have to spend a single penny to celebrate the iconic holiday. Just turn on E! for a Parks and Rec marathon, or launch Peacock, where fans can now stream the series for free in its entirety for the first time!

On Peacock, you'll also find a special Parks and Rec video with none other than Garry/Jerry/Larry/Terry/Barry Gergich, a.k.a. Jim O'Heir, honoring the real-life Leslie Knopes and Ron Swansons—five actual parks and recreation workers—who make outstanding contributions to their local communities.

As if this year's Treat Yo'Self Day weren't already exciting enough, you can also enter to win a package of Parks and Rec-themed indulgences on Twitter!

Parks and Recreation Then and Now

Don't miss out on celebrating one of the best days of the year! Tune in to E! or stream Parks and Recreation on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

