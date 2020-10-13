Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif and Wife Brittany Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

A Botched bundle of joy.
Dr. Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif have welcomed their first child together! Brittany gave birth to baby girl named Paulina on Monday, Oct. 12, Paul revealed on Instagram.
"Our beautiful baby girl Paulina Anne Nassif was born yesterday, October 12th at 7:42 AM weighing 7 lbs. & 13 oz.," he wrote. "Paulina, meet everyone. Everyone, meet our new angel, Paulina."
Paul also relayed that thankfully, "Mama and Paulina are both healthy and resting!"
"Thank you for the love and support throughout this journey," he added. "We love you all."
Paulina joins 14-year-old twins Collin and Christian and 17-year-old Gavin, Paul's children from his previous marriage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof.
Amazingly enough, Paul's Botched co-star and BFF Dr. Terry Dubrow predicted the little girl's name back in August!
"I think he's going to find some bizarre way of naming her after himself," Dubrow told E! News exclusively. "I'm not kidding. So it's a big mystery that he's hiding from everyone until she's born. And I'm thinking to myself, 'What do you call a girl who's Paul? Do you call her Paula? Paulina?' And the question is: will she have a normal amount of hair at birth if he names her Paulina?"
Paul and Brittany announced they were expecting back in April, and that same month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby.
"In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl," Paul told E! News exclusively after the golfing-themed pink explosion reveal. "I'm so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days."
Brittany was just as excited, but "nervous" too: "Because it's a different experience, something new, especially when your body's changing. It's amazing what your body can do."
"It's like riding a bike," Paul added of parenting a newborn. "I still remember most of it, all of it. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it's her first time doing this."
Paul and Brittany tied the knot in a picturesque reception at one of Santorini's beachfront resort venues, Rocabella Santorini, almost a year to the date.
In honor of the exciting news, take a look back at the couple's love story below!
Congratulations to Paul and Brittany! Welcome to the world, Paulina.