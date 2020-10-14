RHOC's Emily Simpson Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed

Emily Simpson is changing her body, inside and out!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been on a fitness journey in an effort to get healthy following hip surgery last year. Anyone who follows the Bravo star's Instagram will know the results has been impressive.
"I have lost weight. A lot of people ask me all the time how many pounds, I really don't keep track of that. What I keep track of is my body fat percentage because I feel like for me, that's more indicative of my progress. And I've lost around like 11 percent body fat, which is pretty significant," Emily told E! News ahead of tonight's RHOC premiere on Bravo. "I spent last year being really depressed and gaining 30 pounds pretty much in one year, and I just didn't feel like myself. I wasn't comfortable. My clothes didn't fit. And I just got to the point where I was really tired of it. So I really kind of dedicated myself to working out consistently and trying to make better choices as far as food, and it's made a big difference. So I'm happy with my progress."
As for her routine, Emily shared, "I do work out with my trainer three to four times a week and we always work out very early. We do 6 a.m. workouts at Salt Creek Beach, which is by my house...We do hills, we do squats, we run up and down stairs at the beach, so that's kind of been therapeutic too. It's really a way to kind of release all the stress and toxins in your brain. And then I also bought a Peloton, so on the days that I don't work out with my trainer I try to ride that at least 30 minutes too."
"I don't have a goal weight in mind, it's more about just how I feel and my clothes fitting correctly and just looking, you know, attractive, fit, strong," she added.
Emily is also taking another major step towards improving her body and it involves going under the knife (but it's not what you'd expect).
"Also along with this whole health journey, I'm also having my breast implants removed on Monday," Emily revealed. "I'm kind of excited about that too."
"I read a lot about breast implant illness, like joint pain and a lot of things that people have are connected to having silicon implants. And you know, my arthritis has gotten really bad over the last couple of years," she dished. "I'm not a doctor, I don't know if the two correlate. But I just thought to air on the side of safety and just to have them removed so that's what I'm gonna do."
So what does Emily's husband Shane think of her downsizing her bust?
"He's always been supportive," she said. "He doesn't have a problem with it, he's just supportive of whatever it is that makes me happy and makes me feel good about myself. 'Cause if I'm happy and I feel good about myself, then I'm nice to him. So he's just like, 'Whatever you need to do so that,' you know? What is it? Happy wife, happy life."
Watch the season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
Binge past seasons of RHOC on Peacock now.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)