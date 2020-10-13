John Travolta Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Kelly Preston 3 Months After Her Death

John Travolta is remembering his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday.

The 66-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 13 to share an old photo of the couple on their wedding day. He also posted a picture from his parents' nuptials.

"Happy Birthday hon!" John wrote. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

This isn't the first time has John had paid tribute to Kelly since her death. He also posted a video of himself dancing with his 20-year-old daughter Ella about a month after Kelly's passing.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," he captioned the footage at the time. "One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me."

Kelly died on July 12, 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family's rep told People. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched."