Snapped Will Mark Its 500th Episode With an Epic Two-Week True Crime Experience

A rare milestone.

The hit true-crime series Snapped—which profiles women accused of murders typically committed out of rage, jealousy or as the title aptly implies, them simply snapping—is nearing its 500th episode, and Oxygen is celebrating the momentous occasion in a big way.

Beginning Nov. 9, the network will launch an epic two-week experience: "Snapped: The Killer Women Event" and air female killer-themed programming leading up to the special on Nov. 22.

And when we say "leading up" to the 500th episode, we mean it! Preceding the landmark installment, Oxygen will air the original pilot of Snapped, a never-before-seen episode involving a dead doctor, twin sisters and millions of dollars at stake.

Episode 500, meanwhile, will delve into a homicide that left a small town in Kansas forever shaken: the homicide of Randy Sheridan, who was shot five times while he was jogging less than a mile from his home nearly 30 years ago.