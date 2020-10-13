Gal Gadot Responds to Backlash Over That Controversial "Imagine" Video

Sometimes, things just don't go as you intended. Just ask Gal Gadot.

Seven months after her infamous "Imagine" video—and with the coronavirus pandemic still very much present—the Wonder Woman star has finally addressed that ill-fated Instagram post. "Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed," she told Vanity Fair—with a "smile and a shrug," according to the website. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

Pop culture fans likely haven't forgotten the post—helmed by Gadot back in March, as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up and resulting lockdowns mounted in the United States. As an antidote to current events, stars like Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, James Marsden and many more joined her and awkwardly sang John Lennon's iconic 1971 hit line by line a cappella. The resulting three-minute visual has since amassed more than 10 million views.

At the time, the Justice League actress shared the star-packed music video on Instagram with a message of unity. "We are in this together, we will get through it together," she wrote in the caption. "Let's imagine together. Sing with us All love to you, from me and my dear friends."