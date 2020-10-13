Kristin CavallariCardi BEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Demi Lovato Declares 2020 "A S--tshow" Amid Max Ehrich Breakup

Demi Lovato shared a piece of happiness while dealing with her breakup with ex-fiancé Max Erich. Scroll on to see her latest update.

By Mona Thomas Oct 13, 2020 4:05 PMTags
BreakupsDemi LovatoCelebrities
Related: Demi Lovato Distances Herself From Max Ehrich After Breakup

Demi Lovato is not feeling this year at all. 

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared her thoughts and it's pretty much in alignment with the majority with the rest of the world. In an Oct. 13 Instagram Story, she wrote, "2020 is a s--tshow Watch this to feel better about all of it." Under the text, she included an adorable video of baby petting a duck, which is definitely a mood uplifter if you're looking for one. 

As fans know, the former Disney star has had a rollercoaster year thus far. She first went public with her relationship to actor Max Ehrich back in March. After just a few weeks, the two quarantined together at her L.A. home.

By the end of July, the Young & The Restless star proposed to Demi, but the glee of potential marital bliss didn't last long as she called off the engagement two months later in September.

photos
Demi Lovato's Dating History

"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," a source previously told E! News. "She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him."

Apparently Max has been making it difficult for the singer and is taking the breakup hard. On Oct. 11, he was seen crying on the Malibu, Calif. beach where he proposed to Demi. 

Trending Stories

1

See the Photo of Lily James and Dominic West That Has Everyone Talking

2
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's Vegas Birthday Party with Offset, Kylie Jenner & More

3

Why Gal Gadot's Cleopatra Casting Has Fans Divided

Instagram

"He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him," a source told E! News. "She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do." 

According to the source, Max is "in denial" that the relationship is truly over, but Demi has definitely made up her mind. 

The source shared, "Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point. She can't believe he fell into his trap and is really upset over it." 

Trending Stories

1

See the Photo of Lily James and Dominic West That Has Everyone Talking

2

Why Gal Gadot's Cleopatra Casting Has Fans Divided

3
Exclusive

Demi Lovato Is Having "Issues" With Max Ehrich After He's Seen Crying

4

DWTS Sends Another Celeb Home on '80s Night

5

Bly Manor’s Gut-Wrenching Finale Is the Reason You Should Watch

Latest News

Exclusive

Snapped to Mark 500th Episode With Epic True Crime Experience

John Travolta Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

Gal Gadot Responds to Backlash Over Controversial "Imagine" Video

Demi Lovato Declares 2020 "A S--tshow" Amid Max Ehrich Breakup

Justin Bieber's Crocs Are Here to Rock Your Croctober

Exclusive

Why Emily Simpson Says RHOC Is "Better" Without Vicki & Tamra

Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story