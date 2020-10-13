Why Emily Simpson Says RHOC Is "Better" Without Vicki and Tamra (Despite Coronavirus)

A RHOC season like none before.

Anyone who has watched the trailer for season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County knows the coronavirus pandemic took everyone by surprise and literally halted filming earlier this year.

"We had a lot of challenges, but I tell you we did the best we could and I think it's gonna be a good season, even considering what we had to deal with," Emily Simpson told E! News exclusively ahead of the Wednesday, Oct. 14 premiere.

"I think it's really interesting because it affects everyone differently and you get to see that play out through the whole season," the Bravo star continued. "I mean, it's really a double edged sword for Real Housewives of Orange County because we were filming during the middle of it. And when I say double edged sword I mean we have problems and challenges with filming period that we had to overcome and work out and figure out, and Bravo did a great job with doing that. On the other hand, you get to see a real raw, inside look at how we as individuals and as a group dealt with it and got through it. And I think that's really interesting for the viewers."