Catherine Oxenberg's Daughter India Speaks Out About Her "Inhumane" NXIVM Experience

India Oxenberg is opening up about her experience with NXIVM.

The 29-year-old spoke with ABC News in an interview that aired on the Oct. 13 episode of Good Morning America. India joined NXIVM, a purported self-help organization, when she was 19 years old.

"What I thought I was learning was self-help and personal growth," she told Amy Robach. "What I was learning was the opposite. It was inhumane."

India claimed she was introduced to the group by Allison Mack, the 36-year-old Smallville actress who has since pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in the NXIVM case. Though she said she actually attended her first meeting with her mother, Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg, and alleged the organization tried to break their bond.

"That was all strategic, and we were unaware of why they were doing that at the time," India admitted. "But it's actually something that I learned later on called parental alienation."

India went on to spend almost seven years in the organization and paid nearly $100,000. India claimed she was being brainwashed without realizing it.

"That's years of grooming," she continued. "And when you're unaware, it's so easy to be led astray, especially by people who are masters at manipulation and these people were that."