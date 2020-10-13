The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Gut-Wrenching Finale Is the Exact Reason You Should Watch

There's a quote shared about four minutes into The Haunting of Bly Manor that perfectly captures its thematic arc—and the reason it's a show worth binging ASAP.

Speaking to a soon-to-be married young couple, an Englishman warmly says, "Here's a horrifying statistic. Did you know that almost half of marriages these days do not end up in divorce? That means there's a strong probability that you two get to watch each other die. And that's the preferred outcome. To truly love another person is to accept that the work of loving them is worth the pain of losing them. And that's it. That's all."

It's a dark yet beautiful sentiment, and one that I most certainly failed to pay attention to as I washed dishes and folded laundry during my first watch of Bly Manor. (Yes, I loved the series so much it warranted a re-watch). From the looks of the series' trailer—Mike Flanagan's follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House—I expected the second installment of this spine-tingling anthology to focus only on the scares.