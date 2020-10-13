Tom Parker's Wife Kelsey Declares "We Are Fighting This" Amid His Stage 4 Brain Cancer Battle

With a "tough battle" ahead, Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick are putting up a fight together—alongside all of his devoted fans.
On Monday, the Wanted singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma after doctors discovered a brain tumor. "They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumor.' All I could think was, 'F--king hell!' I was in shock," the performer recalled to Britain's OK! magazine. "It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal...It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."
Amid the devastating diagnosis, Park and Hardwick are expecting their second child together—a baby boy—after tying the knot just two years ago. While they are facing an incredible challenge, the two have made it clear they are not giving up.
"We truly are overwhelmed with everyone's love, support and positivity," Hardwick wrote in an Oct. 12 Instagram post. "We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it's been incredible."
She declared, "We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us Let's do this."
In addition to the interview, Parker addressed his fans directly on social media to clarify his recent online absence. "Hey guys, you know that we've both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it's time to tell you why," he wrote. "There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment."
The star further shared their reasoning for publicizing his diagnosis. "We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way," Parker explained. "We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way."
However, the singer also made it clear he's looking up—and wants everyone else to do the same. "We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," he concluded. "It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this."