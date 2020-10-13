Tom Parker's Wife Kelsey Declares "We Are Fighting This" Amid His Stage 4 Brain Cancer Battle

With a "tough battle" ahead, Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick are putting up a fight together—alongside all of his devoted fans.

On Monday, the Wanted singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma after doctors discovered a brain tumor. "They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumor.' All I could think was, 'F--king hell!' I was in shock," the performer recalled to Britain's OK! magazine. "It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal...It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."

Amid the devastating diagnosis, Park and Hardwick are expecting their second child together—a baby boy—after tying the knot just two years ago. While they are facing an incredible challenge, the two have made it clear they are not giving up.

"We truly are overwhelmed with everyone's love, support and positivity," Hardwick wrote in an Oct. 12 Instagram post. "We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it's been incredible."

She declared, "We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us Let's do this."