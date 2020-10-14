Why We'll Always Be Suckers for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas Wedding

As the old adage goes... What happens in Vegas, ends up on Diplo's Instagram Live.
At least, such was the case for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, whose May 2019 Las Vegas wedding ceremony was spoiled by the DJ when he began livestreaming from inside the Little White Wedding Chapel as an Elvis Presley impersonator officially pronounced the A-listers husband and wife. Just two hours prior, Sophie (and the rest of the J-Sisters, of course) were cheering on the Jonas Brothers at the Billboard Music Awards, but little did we know their night was just getting started.
After Joe, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas performed a medley of their classic and new hits onstage at the MGM Arena, the Jonas entourage made a covert exit and headed straight to the chapel.
The bride traded her silver metallic Louis Vuitton jumpsuit for a white silk design by Ukrainian label Bevza and completed the otherwise modern ensemble with a traditional veil. Sophie walked down the aisle to a live rendition of country music duo Dan + Shay's "Speechless," as attendees Priyanka Chopra, Khalid and more lined the pews.
The chef's kiss to this shotgun elopement? Joe and Sophie exchanged Ring Pops in place of wedding bands. Not to mention the low, low price tag of $675, which paled in comparison to the couple's lavish second ceremony in France one month later.
And with an overseas ceremony right around the corner, it only makes sense that they would sign on the dotted line ahead of time.
An insider told E! News at the time, "...they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal," adding that the singer and Game of Thrones star were "just so excited to be together and to be married."
Sophie gave her first post-"I do" interview to Porter, calling Diplo's proverbial bean spilling a "tricky" situation. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny," she explained. "I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret."
Both Dan + Shay and Diplo have maintained they thought the ceremony was just a prank, but at the end of the day there were no hard feelings. In fact, Joe and Sophie invited Diplo to DJ their official wedding reception in France.
"This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho," he very aptly shared on Instagram.
Now almost year and a half later, Joe, 31, and Sophie, 24, are lifetimes away from exchanging vows in Sin City after the Billboard Music Awards.
In July, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl reportedly named Willa. And having never confirmed her pregnancy publicly, those very first baby bump photos that Sophie shared last month were music to fans' ears.
It's unlikely we'll get another celeb wedding after tonight's BBMAs, but it is possible the JoBros will make a virtual appearance. The group is nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, including Top Artist, Top/Duo Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song.
Catch the live event when it kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC!