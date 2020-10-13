Watch The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Meet Her "Husband" In the First 2 Minutes of the Premiere

It's happening, people!
We may still be a day out from the highly anticipated premiere of The Bachelorette, but you can now watch the first two minutes of the first episode and we promise that you will not be disappointed. It's a truly juicy two-minute supertease that may actually begin to answer some of the questions we've all been asking all summer while also throwing a few brand new questions into that mix. Tuesday night cannot come soon enough!
First, we have to talk about Clare Crawley meeting Dale Moss. The 32-year-old football player is shown getting out of the limo looking like he's got his best Instagram filter on, and Clare just seems to melt a little bit. They introduce themselves, and as he walks away, Clare says to herself, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband."
Again, this is the limo arrivals—Clare hasn't even made it to the first cocktail party yet and she's ready for a ring!
(But also, where are they coming from in their limos? Weren't they already quarantining at the same resort they're arriving at?)
Watch the footage below!
Of course, we all know how this ends. Sources confirmed to E! News in early August that Clare found love early on and decided to leave the show. Tayshia Adams then stepped up in her place, but the circumstances of Tayshia's arrival have remained mostly a mystery. The new footage still doesn't mention Tayshia, but it does provide some hints as to what might be coming.
Clare cries and gets hugs from some visiting ladies. She yells, "Sick! Sick!" When a contestant yells, "I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette," she loses it.
"I don't care what I've done!" she yells. "To sit there and say, 'You're the oldest Bachelorette...' Guess what! I'm the oldest Bachelorette that's 39 that's standing here that's single because I didn't settle for men like that!"
Another guy wonders when Clare will realize "the truth—that Dale's maybe not who Clare thinks he is." A different guy just doesn't know "how you can be so sure so quick." Another one suggests that 15 of them just walk out as Chris Harrison announces there will be no rose ceremony tonight.
"I can't even fathom how you guys are going to process this," he says.
We also get an extended look at the moment Chris tells Clare she's blowing up the show.
"The path that we're on right now? It doesn't end well, for you, for the guys, for anybody," he says. "Congratulations. You've just blown up The Bachelorette."
No guys look happy (except maybe Dale). Clare doesn't look happy. Chris looks like he's thrilled but doesn't want to show it. We've never been more excited for a season of this show!
The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.