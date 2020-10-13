Where Cardi B and Offset Really Stand After Their Steamy Las Vegas Reunion

Less than a month has passed since Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, but it looks like those proceedings might be paused after the rappers were spotted engaging in PDA over the weekend.

The Migos rapper showered his ex with love and gifts while celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 10. Videos and pictures shared to Instagram revealed that he presented Cardi with a Rolls Royce truck, which included a personalized $8,000 car seat for their daughter, Kulture, as well as an entire billboard.

What's more is a source previously said the exes were "acting like they were back together" at Saturday's festivities, sharing, "They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun... She was grinding on Offset all night."

But is this just a classic case of what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, or are his efforts to win her back actually working?

Apparently, it's the latter. A source tells E! News, "They aren't back together but [it's] just a matter of time. She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back."