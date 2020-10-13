The Biggest Bombshells from Ally Brooke's Memoir Finding Your Harmony

Ally Brooke is using her voice in a whole new way.

In her just-released book Finding Your Harmony, out Oct. 13, the former Fifth Harmony star is sharing her story in the hopes that she might inspire readers to—as the tome's subtitle suggests—"dream big, have faith, and achieve more than you can imagine."

Over the course of 300-plus pages, she invites fans into her world of faith and fame, opening up about her experiences on The X Factor, as a member of a wildly successful girl group and, now, as a solo artist striving to do things her way. "All I've ever wanted to be, since I was a little girl, is to be a light—a light in this dark world and in this dark industry," she writes in the introduction. "I hope that this book can be a light to you. And I hope it leaves you changed, the same way that my own story has left me changed."