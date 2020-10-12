Colin Farrell Looks Unrecognizable Alongside Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz On Batman Set

Zoe Kravitz is already slaying the role of Catwoman.
Fans got a first look at the actress as the iconic character on Monday, Oct. 12, when she was spotted filming the Matt Reeves blockbuster in Liverpool, England. Playing Selina Kyle, she donned a shiny black trench coat, matching bow headpiece, edgy fishnets and lace-up knee-high boots. The chic outfit went with her new straight, light brown hairstyle.
But it was Colin Farrell who looked totally unrecognizable on set as Oswald Cobblepot AKA The Penguin.
The 44-year-old actor was shockingly dressed down in a suit and tie worn under a Mafia-style grey leather coat. But his face scars, wrinkles and receding hairline really sealed the deal.
Also on set was star Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne), who was seen snuggled up in a coat in Liverpool as well. Fans already got to witness the Twilight star in his buzzy Dark Knight suit when the DC film's trailer dropped in August.
It's been about a month since the cast and crew of The Batman returned to filming, following a two week break when Pattinson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
A Warner Bros spokesperson revealed the team had pressed pause on shooting on Sept. 3. Reporters were told, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."
It was the second delay after they initially halted production in March, when the pandemic spread worldwide.
Luckily, even the coronavirus couldn't stop Batman. Pattinson was spotted kissing his girlfriend—that would be model Suki Waterhouse—on Sept. 16 in London, around the same time filming started up again.
He's been quarantining with her since the spring, and admitted to GQ in May that they were staying at the London apartment that was provided to him during filming, and were eating meals provided by The Batman team.
"I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character," Pattinson dished over the summer.
It seems to all be worth it for Pattinson, who admitted that he lied to Tenet director Christopher Nolan in order to secure his audition for The Batman.
"I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff," the 34-year-old said in August. "So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test—I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said, 'It's a family emergency,' he said: 'You're doing the Batman audition, aren't you?'"
Kravitz was just as stoked about stepping into the famous feline role of Catwoman. "It's very exciting," the High Fidelity actress told Ellen Degeneres in January. "And I've been training a ton, too, which has been great and hard."
The Batman is slated to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.