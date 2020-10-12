Jon Bon Jovi Talks Reuniting With Jennifer Nettles For "Do What You Can"

Jon Bon Jovi is giving us something to celebrate in 2020.

On Monday, Oct. 12's episode of Daily Pop, the rock legend caught up with E!'s Carissa Culiner and discussed his new album, 2020. As the "Livin' on a Prayer" artist stated, the new album was "inspired by this crazy world."

He elaborated, "I had proposed the album title 2020 both because it was clear vision and the cute wryness of it was, in an election year, that would be a great bumper sticker."

Back in March, Bon Jovi stopped by Daily Pop and discussed one song that's now featured on 2020. Per the singer-songwriter, "Do What You Can" came to him while working in his JBJ Soul Kitchen locations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We have three JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurants, the basis of which is volunteerism, but because no volunteers could come in and do the jobs like, washing dishes, I was back behind the sink doing what it is that I used to do," he once more explained.