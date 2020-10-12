The Mandalorian Is Here to Brighten Your Monday With a New Baby Yoda Poster

Baby Yoda has arrived to save your day.

A couple of weeks out from the highly anticipated debut of season two, The Mandalorian has blessed us all with four new character posters for us to gaze upon in the meantime. They feature new pictures of Mando (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and of course, the Child.

Baby's looking a little more world-weary in his new official season two poster, but that's sort of understandable. He and his babysitter Mando have been through a lot lately, and things are clearly not getting any easier for them in season two.

The new season finds Mando tasked with getting Baby Yoda to his home planet, though nobody knows where that is and obviously the journey won't be easy. Various enemies still want to take the Child for their own (and who could blame them?) but Mando is sticking by his toddler pal's side. "Wherever I go, he goes," he says in the trailer. (Awww!)