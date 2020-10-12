Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Louis Tomlinson's 4-Year-Old Freddie Proves He's His Dad's Twin In Rare Photo

Briana Jungwirth shared a sweet new picture of her and Louis Tomlinson's 4-year-old son, Freddie. Scroll on to see why fans are calling the boy a "mini Louis."

It's the little things.

Louis Tomlinson has found his mini-me in his 4-year-old son Freddie. On Sunday, Oct. 11, Briana Jungwirth took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Freddie eating a delicious snack. Along with a picture of Freddie holding up his treat, Briana captioned the post, "Key to a happy face- Starbucks cake pop." The stylist, who shares Freddie with the One Direction star, has fans gushing over the father-son duo's striking resemblance. 

After seeing the photo, fans flooded Briana's comments about "mini Louis." One commenter wrote, "HE LOOKS SM LIKE LOU IT HURTS," while another fan commented, "He looks just like Louis." It appears that young Freddie even has his dad's signature smirk down too!

While Louis, 28, and Briana, also 28, prefer to keep their son's world private, the parents do occasionally offer a rare glimpse into Freddie's life on social media. In January, the stylist showed Freddie celebrating his fourth birthday with a cupcake treat. She captioned the adorable post, "Birthday Boy."

As fans may recall, Louis and Briana had a brief romance before welcoming their son in Jan. 2016. "I'm pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday :) He is healthy and pretty amazing," Louis announced at the time. "I'm very happy!!" 

Louis later returned to social media a week after his son's arrival to share his name. Along with a father-son photo, the "Two of Us" singer wrote, "Meet my little lad, Freddie."

While Louis was the first of the One Direction members to welcome a child, his former bandmates have since welcomed kids of their own. In 2017, Liam Payne welcomed his first child, a son named Bear, with Cheryl Cole.

In September, Zayn Malik announced the birth of his and Gigi Hadid's daughter. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he tweeted. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

