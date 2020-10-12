Louis Tomlinson's 4-Year-Old Freddie Proves He's His Dad's Twin In Rare Photo

It's the little things.

Louis Tomlinson has found his mini-me in his 4-year-old son Freddie. On Sunday, Oct. 11, Briana Jungwirth took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Freddie eating a delicious snack. Along with a picture of Freddie holding up his treat, Briana captioned the post, "Key to a happy face- Starbucks cake pop." The stylist, who shares Freddie with the One Direction star, has fans gushing over the father-son duo's striking resemblance.

After seeing the photo, fans flooded Briana's comments about "mini Louis." One commenter wrote, "HE LOOKS SM LIKE LOU IT HURTS," while another fan commented, "He looks just like Louis." It appears that young Freddie even has his dad's signature smirk down too!

While Louis, 28, and Briana, also 28, prefer to keep their son's world private, the parents do occasionally offer a rare glimpse into Freddie's life on social media. In January, the stylist showed Freddie celebrating his fourth birthday with a cupcake treat. She captioned the adorable post, "Birthday Boy."