Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

The Love, Diana YouTube Star Toy Line at Walmart Is Selling Out in a Snap!

Diana of the Kids Diana Show has dolls, plush toys and more available now!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 12, 2020 4:55 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShopShop Home
ECOMM: Love, Diana YouTube Star Kids Line

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Your little one's favorite YouTube star is now at Walmart with a toy line worthy of a princess.

That's right: Diana of the Kids Diana Show has dolls, plush toys, hair accessories, jewelry, furniture and much more available at Walmart, just in time for the holidays. The "Princess of Play's" line is targeted at ages three and up and is selling out in a snap.

 

read
Cute, Comfy & Cozy Halloween Costumes for Your Whole Family

Check back here daily to see if any of her toys are back in stock. They're absolutely flying off the shelves!

Up next, shoppers assemble! The Coach x Marvel collab is here. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Lily James and Married Dominic West Share Steamy Kiss

2

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss

3

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Adorable New Family Member

4

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

5

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Massive Muscles In New Vacation Photos

Latest News

Why We Can't Wait to Watch This Bachelorette Twist Unfold

Exclusive

Watch John Legend & Blake Shelton Spill The Voice Secrets

Lily James and Married Dominic West Share Steamy Kiss

Khloe Kardashian Remembers Being Nicole Richie's Assistant

The Mandalorian Reveals New Season 2 Posters

Total Bellas Preview: Brie & Nikki Are Pregnant Mid-Pandemic!

Normani Reveals Her Mom's Cancer Has Returned in Touching Post