90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Sumit Singh Says Arranged Marriage Led to Suicidal Thoughts

After a shocking midseason finale in September, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returned to TLC on Sunday, Oct. 11 with an update about Sumit Singh.

As fans might recall, Sumit, 32, previously revealed to producers that he was already married, despite professing love for his 61-year-old girlfriend Jenny Slatten, who basically uprooted her life in America for India—even after realizing she was catfished by him. Today, Sumit's parents still unequivocally do not approve of his relationship with Jenny and want to hear nothing about his request to get divorced from his wife, a stance that's left Sumit feeling shattered.

During his first on-camera sit down with his parents, Sahna and Anil, Sumit opened up about the toll that being in an arranged marriage has taken on him.

"You are sad because you are so obsessed with what random people in the society are saying. But because of that, I was the one who was suffering. I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide," Sumit said to his parents. "I am your son. I'm getting true love with Jenny. You are asking me to choose between you two. Why can't I choose both?"