First Look at Total Bellas Season 6: Brie & Nikki Bella Are Pregnant Mid-Pandemic!

The Bellas are back...and with bumps!

That's right: Total Bellas is making its return to E! on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. and season 6 will truly be like no other, documenting the twins' pregnancy journeys as Brie Bella prepares to welcome her second child with Daniel Bryan, and Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev await their first.

To get a better idea of what exactly to expect, look no further than the above sneak peek!

In the clip—which begins with Brie narrating, "We feel the same, our cravings are the same,"—the former WWE Superstars can be seen going to doctor's appointments, comparing bumps and, as always, teasing each other.

"First of all, my naked pregnant body is still hot," Nikki tells Brie, who fires back, "Well, it scared people!"

But even with all of the lighthearted fun and excitement, there's plenty of trouble on the horizon—namely, the coronavirus pandemic.