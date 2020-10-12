The Wanted’s Tom Parker Reveals He Has An Inoperable Brain Tumor

Tom Parker shared devastating news with his fans on Oct. 11: The Wanted singer has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
During an interview with Britain's OK! Magazine, the 32-year-old said that he had been experiencing seizures when doctors shared the news with him, calling the diagnosis the "worst-case scenario."
"They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumour.' All I could think was, 'F--king hell!' I was in shock," he recalled. "It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."
While the rocker will undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy to help extend his life, his pregnant wife Kelsey Hardwick—she's due next year—admitted they're both in a state of shock following such a "horrendous" diagnosis.
"I don't think Tom will ever process this information," she told the magazine. "Watching your partner go through this is hard, because how can I tell him not to let it consume him?"
Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of Kelsey and their 16-month-old daughter Aurelia Rose—and spoke to his fans directly. "Hey guys, you know that we've both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it's time to tell you why. There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment," he wrote. "We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way."
Although "absolutely devastated," Tom noted he and Kelsey are "gonna fight this all the way." The singer is currently "undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy to try and live as long as possible."
"We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," he concluded. "It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx."
Shortly after Tom shared his gut-wrenching news, fans, friends and his fellow bandmates sent him their love and support. "For those who don't know Tom I will say this," wrote The Wanted's Max George, "There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer. His heart is the size of a lions, and it is his drive and passion that has always lead The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way."
"Speaking as a brother, a friend and a band mate.. I know that you will conquer this as you have every other challenge you have ever faced. We are all on this journey together..." he continued, "and I can't wait to get back on the stage with you and the boys and have a proper celebration when you're better. You got this my man. I love you, Kels and all the family with all my heart and I'll be right here."