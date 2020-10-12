Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
Brandy to Perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Brandy has joined the list of talented performers for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Scroll on to see E! News' exclusive award show announcement.

By Jess Cohen Oct 12, 2020 4:00 PMTags
Brandy, Brandy Rayana NorwoodSam Tabone/WireImage

Have you ever been more excited for an award show?

With just days to go until the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, E! News can exclusively reveal that Brandy will take the stage for her performance debut at the ceremony. The superstar singer has been added to the talented lineup for the award show, which will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Brandy will be performing a rendition of her hit song "Borderline," as well as tracks "Almost Doesn't Count" and  "No Tomorrow" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, from the Xfinity Stage.

Xfinity also announced a special bonus performance by SAINt JHN, the debut of a new track "Sucks to Be You" off of his upcoming album, which is available on Xfinity's YouTube channel now.

Alicia Keys, Bad BunnyLuke Combs and Post Malone are among the other star-studded performers for the 2020 BBMAs. Additionally, Demi Lovato will also be taking the stage during the ceremony, where she'll likely perform her new breakup anthem, "Still Have Me."

Flashback: 2000 Billboard Music Awards

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson is set to host the BBMAs for the third consecutive year.

"I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson previously shared in a statement. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

Post Malone leads the list of BBMA nominees with 16 nods, while Lil Nas X follows closely behind with 13. Billie Eilish and Khalid each received 12 nominations. Garth Brooks is also set to receive the ICON Award during the ceremony, where he'll also take the stage to perform.

Find out how to watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards HERE.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

