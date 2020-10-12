American Idol's Bobby Bones Is Engaged to Girlfriend Caitlin Parker

Bobby Bones is officially off the market.

The 40-year-old radio host announced on Sunday, Oct. 11 that he's engaged to girlfriend Caitlin Parker.

"I am the luckiest," Bones wrote on Instagram. "I waited so long for the right one. And it payed off."

The American Idol mentor also posted a few pictures of the proposal, which he said took place in their backyard barn in Nashville. Bones transformed the space into a truly romantic setting that was filled with candles, rugs and greenery. He even had a surprise musical guest.

"After she said yes, our song 'Nothing Left to Lose' by Mat Kearney was playing outside. And it was @matkearney playing it," The Bobby Bones Show star continued. "She said it was at Mat's concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her. So lucky he played it again for only us tonight. I'm so happy I get marry to love of my life."