Kylie Jenner Perfectly Matches Her Makeup to Her Glitzy Dress at Cardi B's Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner celebrated pal Cardi B's birthday in Las Vegas this weekend, and pulled out all the stops for an fabulous party outfit.

Kylie, who appeared in Cardi's video for "WAP," the hit single with Megan Thee Stallion, showed off her peachy pink dress for the occasion on Instagram.

After posting several Instagram Stories on the beauty transformation, the youngest Jenner sibling revealed the final look on her grid, which included matching makeup and nails.

Cardi's birthday was held at AREA 51, a new event space off the Vegas strip. According to a source for E! News, Cardi's birthday was held at AREA 15 and was a Sahara Desert-theme... complete with live camels. Kylie "arrived with a small group of friends," per the source, and was "incredibly friendly and social with all the party guests who were excited to meet her."

Kylie's Instagram revealed that she and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou arrived at the party together.