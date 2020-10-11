Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars Honor Luke Perry on the Late Actor's 54th Birthday

Luke Perry's legacy still lives on.

The late actor, who passed away in March 2019 after suffering a stroke, would've celebrated his 54th birthday today (Sunday, Oct. 11). In honor of his special day, Luke's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars paid tribute to him on social media.

"Happy Birthday brother!! Love You," Brian Austin Green shared on Instagram, alongside a throwback pic of him and Luke. Ian Ziering took to his page and wrote, "All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP."

Tori Spelling also remembered the late actor with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Lazy Sunday with family...," she began her caption, "some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection. Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now. And, doesn't feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke's bday."

She added, "Thinking about him and missing him. But, that's everyday. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe."