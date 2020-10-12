Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Kristin Cavallari's New Man, Cardi B's Old Flame and More

Bonjour belle! Comment vas-tu? Voulez-vous un croissant au chocolat pour le petit déjeuner?

Excusez moi, you do not speak French? Well, like Emily Cooper, we don't either. But, we thought we'd pretend given the amount of time we've spent binge-watching Emily in Paris, talking about Emily in Paris and drooling over Lucas Bravo from Emily in Paris. So yes, you can say we had a very magnifique weekend.

But while we were all sucked into Darren Star's charming albeit controversial world—justice for Camille!—the world kept turning and everyone kept living their arguably more exciting lives. Mindy Kaling announced she quietly welcomed baby no. 2, Chrissy Teigen made her return to social media and Kylie Jenner outdid "Rise and Shine" with a new bop that Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid are all obsessed with.

And that's just the half of it. But don't worry, we'll catch you up to speed so no one knows you secretly spent all of Sunday googling apartments in Paris.

Scroll ahead, s'il vous plaît.