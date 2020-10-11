How Quarantine Helped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Son Archie’s "First Steps"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slowed down their busy schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving them more time for family.

In a video conversation with Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai for International Day of the Girl, the parents opened up about how quarantine has affected their personal lives.

"We've been working really, really hard and completely understand and get how challenging this is for absolutely everyone. The longer it goes on the more it's going to be felt especially from a mental health aspect," the Duke of Sussex explained in the interview, which he and Meghan filmed virtually with Malala from their home in Santa Barbara. "This is a really unifying moment to bring everyone together and acknowledge what everyone has been through, this traumatic experience, wherever you are in the world."

One benefit to the stay at home orders is that the couple has been able to witness some of their son Archie Harrison's milestones.

As Harry explained, "We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything."